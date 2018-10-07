Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported Saturday at 1:26 a.m. in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported Saturday at 11:45 a.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A theft was reported Saturday at 3:11 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported Saturday at 4:39 p.m. in the 300 block of Horseshoe Drive.
- A theft was reported Saturday at 9:05 p.m. in the 100 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.