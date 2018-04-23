Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury and a dangerous weapon were reported at 2:06 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Van Zanten Court.
Copperas Cove
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
- An emergency medical detention, evading arrest/detention with previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of a protective order and tampering with identification numbers were reported at 4:11 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Pinto Drive.
- A fleet accident was reported at 8:42 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Burglary from a vehicle was reported at 10:14 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Jennifer Circle.
- Found property was reported at 12:56 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
- Theft of motor fuel was reported at 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- The arrest of a male for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger was reported at 4:48 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Oak Street.
- An open investigation was reported at 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Table Rock Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:08 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Second Street and East Washington Avenue.
- The arrest of a male for running a stop sign, possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana, and a warrant were reported at 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Sgt. Steve Miller.
