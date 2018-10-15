Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A theft was reported at 5:03 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of South General Bruce Drive.
Harker Heights
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Robbery was reported at 8:57 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 4:05 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Diana Lane.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assist to another agency was reported at 1:59 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A theft was reported at 6:08 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a weapon was reported at 5:03 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North First Street.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Evading arrest, found property was reported at 8:47 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Sublett Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:27 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West 2nd Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:39 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Park Lane.
