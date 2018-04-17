Area police reports indicated:
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made on a charge of driving while intoxicated at 2:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia at 7:09 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 9:59 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence and continuous violence against a family were reported at 10:12 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Robertson Avenue.
- An assault by contact-family violence and an assault with bodily injury-family violence were reported at 2:24 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 4:39 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made on a charge of possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction at 11:24 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Mountain Lion Road.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 5:25 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
- Credit or debit card abuse was reported at midnight Saturday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- A noise disturbance was reported at 1:21 a.m. in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A theft was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Saxon Circle.
- Failure to appear and a theft was reported at 10:32 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- An arrest was made on a charge of evading arrest or detention at 11:51 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A theft of property was reported at 11:55 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A theft of property was reported at 5:11 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Spruce Drive.
- An arrest was made on a charge of driving while intoxicated at 3:18 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made on a charge of failure to appear and a theft at 2:28 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 6:39 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Driving while license invalid was reported at 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest was made on a charge of failure to submit proof of rabies vaccination after failure to appear at 12:18 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Killeen
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of North West South Young Drive.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Food Hood Street.
- Driving without a valid license was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Root Avenue and West Sprott Avenue.
Compiled by Kayla Bouchard and Kirsten Farmer
