Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Maggie Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Cascade Drive.
- Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Bluebonnet Drive.
- A burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony was reported at 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of West Curry Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:09 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Fourth Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group 1, was reported at 3:07 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:38 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Terrace Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North 46th Street.
- A theft from a person was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
- An assault on a public servant was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Central Texas expressway.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Daffodil Drive.
- Aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon was reported at 3:19 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Lake Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Covey Lane.
- An assault by threat was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Avenue E.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:43 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Loyal Lane.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Pennington Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 3:39 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest was made on charges of possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and possession of a dangerous drug at 4:34 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Attempted burglary of a building was reported at 8:33 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
- A theft was reported at 12:03 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Stagecoach Circle.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 1:18 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Washington Avenue.
- A burglary of habitation was reported at 2:43 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made on a charge of possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, at 3:55 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
- An arrest was made on charges of assault by contact-family violence and interfering with an emergency phone call at 10:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
Harker Heights
Reports from the police department were unavailable for Sunday.
