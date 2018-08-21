Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 4:27 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Purser Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, feet, etc. was reported at 5:50 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Sunny Beach Court.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Ranch Meadow Street.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, feet, etc. was reported at 12:58 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:35 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, feet, etc. was reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Autumn Valley Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, feet, etc. was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Westover Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Grey Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:17 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Grey Street.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, feet, etc. was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, feet, etc. was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Julie Lane.
- Fleeing a police officer was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Edgefield Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:35 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Connell Drive and Poage Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Burglary of habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Dustin Court.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Poage Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, feet, etc. was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Harker Heights
- Forgery of a prescription was reported at 11:49 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Knights Way.
- Forgery of a prescription was reported at 12:49 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Forgery of a prescription was reported at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:34 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Clore Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Pomegranate Circle.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Mountain Lion Circle.
- Driving with an invalid license was reported at 12:16 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:19 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Modoc Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made to assist the Killeen Police Department at 5:16 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Lottie Lane.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:31 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 3:47 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Margaret Lee Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 10:12 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Town Square.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:57 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Assault by threat, assault by family violence, was reported at 3:38 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Halstead Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 4:22 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Second Street.
- An arrest was made to assist another agency at 7:28 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 9:19 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assault with bodily injury/family violence was reported at 10:58 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Jester Court.
Lampasas
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:16 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Ohnmeiss.
- An assault was reported at 5:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 10:01 a.m. Sunday on Steele Street.
- A missing person was reported at 12:34 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Sunrise Hills.
- A warrant arrest was made at 6:41 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- A warrant arrest was made at 9:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Central Texas Expressway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.