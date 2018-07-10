Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A terrorist threat was reported at 4:08 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- A pedestrian walking on the roadway, not facing traffic, was reported at 9:32 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 18th Street and Nolan Avenue.
- A burglary of a building without forced entry was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Second Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:10 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
- Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Florence Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Alicante Court.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Expired license plates were reported at 2:23 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bermuda Drive and Farhills Drive.
- A criminal arrest warrant for another agency was reported at 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving without a valid license was reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 14th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Greengate Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:38 p.m. Sunday in the 16100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A forgery was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A criminal arrest on a warrant for another agency was made at 7:49 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:16 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Addie Drive.
- A city warrant from an outside agency was issued at 9:13 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Jake Spoon Drive and Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A city warrant from the Killeen Police Department was issued at 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Jefferis Avenue.
- A burglary of a habitation with the intention to commit other felonies was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Striking of a fixture/highway/landscape was reported and a sign pole, valued at $21.59, was damaged at 2:43 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Keenan Avenue and Gibson Street.
- A woman was arrested and charged with assault by contact, family violence, at 3:22 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Casa Circle.
- An assault with bodily injury to elderly, family violence, and interference with an emergency phone call was reported at 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Willowbrook Street.
- A theft of a vehicle, a brush truck valued at $160,000, an emergency medical detention and a fleet accident were reported at 6:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A man was arrested and charged with failure to identify a fugitive from justice, assault with bodily injury, family violence, and in assistance to another agency, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a second conviction of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest at 10:57 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An animal at large was reported at 11:01 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Morris Drive.
- Evading arrest/detention using a vehicle, striking of a fixture, highway or landscaping were reported and a fence, valued at $500, was damaged at 3:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Avenue A and North Main Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:04 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
Harker Heights
- A man was arrested on Harker Heights city warrants of driving without a valid license and failure to appear at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of South 121 Loop.
- A theft of property was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Harley Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Roy Reynolds Drive.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle, criminal mischief and public intoxication were reported at 8:31 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
- A woman was arrested on Harker Heights City warrants for failure to appear, having no driver’s license and theft at 9:28 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Found property was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
- Violation of a protective order was reported 3:19 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Heights Drive.
- A theft of property was reported 4:07 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Assistance to another agency involving possession of drug paraphernalia and theft was reported at 6:41 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 11:59 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Ramblewood Drive.
- A man was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest at 2:11 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A runaway was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assistance to another agency was reported at 5:57 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Turnbo Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:27 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Resisting arrest and theft were reported at 7:49 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A man was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license, speeding over 10 percent of the posted limit and violating a promise to appear at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- A disturbance was reported at 12:29 p.m. Sunday on Snell Drive.
- A suspicious person was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
- A theft was reported at 5:09 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- A man was arrested and charged with public intoxication at 7:12 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ohnmeiss Boulevard and Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 8:34 p.m. Sunday on North U.S. Highway 281.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
- A man was arrest on Lampasas County warrants for driving without a valid license and failure to appear at 10:04 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Hackberry Street.
