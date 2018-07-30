Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving without a valid license was reported at 7:09 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Public intoxication of a minor was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:56 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Bolivar Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Chaucer Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:28 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Avenue C.
- Displaying a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 2:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of a stolen firearm was reported at 7:07 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Adrian Barnes Drive and East Elms Road.
- A narcotics investigation was opened at 7:31 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was issued at 9:11 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 9:31 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 10th Street and Avenue D.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group two, was reported at 10:40 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Elms Road and Florence Road.
- Endangering a child recklessly and with criminal negligence was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Toledo Drive.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 12:09 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 18th Street and Atkinson Avenue.
- Littering was reported at 12:22 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 12:22 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Found property, a driver’s license, was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- Assistance to another agency, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Department, regarding surrendering of an invalid license and wrong, fictitious, altered, or obscured license plate reported at 10:13 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 10:13 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported and military gear, valued at $1000, was stolen at 10:35 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 11:01 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 2:48 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of West U.S. Highway 190.
- A driver failed to report striking an unattended vehicle at 4:01 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
- Disorderly conduct, language, was reported at 5:02 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 5:37 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
- A male was arrested for criminal trespassing and on Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants of arrest for driving without a valid license and having an expired registration at 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
- A male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for theft at 6:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Theft of a wagon, valued at $5, was reported at 7:29 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Little Street.
- Found property, a credit card, was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A driver failed to report striking a fixture/highway/landscaping at 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Bluffdale Street.
- An animal bite was reported at 8:21 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Mesquite Circle.
- A male was arrested for possession of over 2 ounces of marijuana at 9:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:21 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South 21st Street.
- A runaway was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
Harker Heights
No current police blotter information was available as of press time.
Lampasas
- A female was arrested on a Lampasas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance at 1:09 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious act was reported at 8:46 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Race Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Avenue A.
- Loud music was reported at 11:24 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- A noise disturbance was reported at 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A male was arrested for resisting arrest/search or transport, criminal mischief and lewd/immoral/indecent conduct at 11:37 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:43 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
