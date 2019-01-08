Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Dallas Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:58 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Tumbleweed Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 2:53 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Bald Eagle Court.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Bundrant.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Lewis Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Camp Cooper Drive.
- Forgery was reported at 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest for unreasonable noise was made at 3:49 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Katelyn Circle.
- Theft, criminal mischief and assault by contact were reported at 7:36 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Burglary of a building and criminal mischief were reported at 1:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
- A theft was reported at 1:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:12 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Terry Drive.
- An animal at large was reported at 4:41 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
- An arrest for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication was made at 7:18 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
- A theft was reported at 9:09 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 9:39 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
- A sexual assault was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence and a welfare concern was reported at 10:04 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Katelyn Circle.
Lampasas
- Public intoxication was reported at 1:21 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Hackberry Street.
- An accident was reported at 1:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Park Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.