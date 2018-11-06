Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 1:16 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Assaulting a family member by strangulation or suffocation was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Carly Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:57 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Duncan Avenue and Stewart Street.
- Retaliation was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made to assist another agency at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Elms Road.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- A burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 11:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of North 38th Street.
- Failure to stop and render aid to serious injury or death was reported at 12:02 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An assault by contact was reported at 2:39 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Simmons Road.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of East Elms Road.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Wolf Street.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 Tiffany Circle.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 South W.S. Young Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Stagecoach and Featherline roads.
Harker Heights
- A theft was reported at 5:33 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A theft was reported at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:56 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Cox Drive.
- A theft was reported at 3:26 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Driving while license invalid with previous conviction was reported at 8:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Knights Way.
- Harassment was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Stacie Road.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:44 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 1:57 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported at 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North 23rd Street.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 4:41 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Deorsam Drive,
- Disorderly conduct-public affray was reported at 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
- An assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
- Discharging a firearm within city limits was reported at 10:06 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Heartland Avenue.
- Unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:23 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cottonwood Drive.
Lampasas
- A noise disturbance was reported at 1:47 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
- A suspicious act was reported at 6:07 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Avenue E.
- An assault by threat was reported at 9:34 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
