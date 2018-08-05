Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at 11:18 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Abigail Drive,
- Public intoxication was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Tortoise Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Prestige Loop.
- A murder was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
- Assaulting a family member by strangulation or suffocation was reported at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Mattie Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle as reported at 4:54 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Richard Drive.
- A pedestrian walking in a roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Sissom road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at noon Saturday near the intersection of Swope Dive and West Central Texas Expressway.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Basalt Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:27 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of James Loop.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North 38th Street.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Harbour Avenue.
- Discharge of a firearm in a certain municipality was reported at 12:01 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:34 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:27 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Pack Avenue.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 1:31 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Big Divide road.
- A male was arrested on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault with bodily injury, family violence, at 4:47 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street.
- Failure of a sex offender to register was reported at 7:31 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A female was arrested on a warrant of making a false report to a peace officer at 8:41 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made on Copperas Cove Municipal Court Warrants of driving without a valid license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility at 10:02 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported and doors, valued at $3000, were damaged at 10:02 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported and light fixtures, valued at $90, were damaged at 10:08 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:12 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
- A traffic hazard was reported at 12:24 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Big Divide road.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 3:22 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Anderson Avenue.
- A male was arrested on a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant for an expired registration and in assistance to another agency, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, for failure to appear at 5:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
- A male was arrested on a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant for driving without a valid license at 6:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Disorderly conduct, a public affray, was reported at 6:48 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
- Found property, a debit card, was reported at 7:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South 15th Street.
- A female was arrested for possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana and assistance to another agency, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, for driving without a valid license at 9:13 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:04 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Mike Drive.
Harker Heights
Lampasas
- Loud music was reported at 1:17 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious subject was reported at 3:43 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Avenue A.
- A suspicious act was reported at 9:33 a.m. Saturday in the area of West Avenue E and North Walnut Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:36 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- A traffic hazard was reported at 1:12 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
