Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported Saturday at 12:01 a.m. in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
- A burglary of a building was reported Saturday at 12:48 a.m. in the 4200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A burglary of a building was reported Saturday at 4:24 a.m. in the 400 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A burglary of a building was reported Saturday at 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of North Fort Hood Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
- A theft was reported Saturday at 2 p.m. in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- An assault by contact was reported Saturday at 4:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of North College Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Frontier Trail.
Copperas Cove
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported Saturday at 10:27 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Third Street.
- Two counts of assault by contact-family violence were reported Saturday at 10:37 a.m. in the 400 block of West Avenue F.
- A theft was reported Saturday at 3:05 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.