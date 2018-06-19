Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 9:35 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lydia Drive and Florence Road.
- An arrest on a criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 10:24 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Root Avenue and West Rancier Avenue.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Windmill Court.
- Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Gus Drive and Robinett Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 2:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Florence Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:01 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
- Failure to identify, not a fugitive, was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 11:16 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road.
Copperas Cove
- Found property, gun magazine and ammunition, was reported at 2:27 a.m. Sunday in the 180 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Found property, a US passport, was reported at 7:05 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block Constitution Drive.
- Wrong/fictitious/altered or obscured insignia was reported at 11:27 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 2:33 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Samuel Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 23rd Street.
- An assault causing bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 7:46 p.m. Sunday in 1000 block of South 15th Street.
- A male was arrested for an assault causing bodily injury, family violence, at 8:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 15th Street.
Harker Heights
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Mustang Trail.
- Psychiatric/abnormal behavior, suicide attempt, was reported at 11:36 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Leatherwood Drive.
- A theft of property was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Found property was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Pueblo Trace.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Mustang Trail.
- A theft of property was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Evading arrest/detention and a theft of property were reported at 5:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Failure to appear on a charge of theft was reported at 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An assault/sexual assault was reported at 8:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Shasta Trail.
- Psychiatric/abnormal behavior, a suicide attempt, was reported at 9:11 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Valley Road.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10:29 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
- An assault with bodily injury, convulsions or seizures, was reported at 11:01 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Cox Drive.
- An assault/sexual assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:01 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Cox Drive.
- A burglary of habitation and assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Dove Lane.
- Psychiatric/abnormal behavior, a suicide attempt, was reported at 1:36 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Knights Way.
- An overdose/poisoning was reported at 8:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Rocky Hill Drive.
- A report for an emergency order of detention was taken at 2:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Preswick Drive.
