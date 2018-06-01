Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:25 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Elms Road and Florence Road.
- An assault was reported at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Fourth Street.
- Harassment by threat was reported at 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard and North Second Street.
- An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Sissom Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Angus Circle.
- Forgery at a business was reported at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 12:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 6:09 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest for tampering/fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams was made at 3:37 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Farm-to-Market 3046.
- A theft was reported at 10:35 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North First Street.
- Two assaults by contact-family violence were reported at 10:58 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street.
- An arrest on a parole violation was made at 12:28 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Washington Avenue.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 2:43 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 4:23 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Meggs Street.
- An arrest for possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces and a probation violation was made at 6:14 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 10:53 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
- Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
- Forced entry was reported at 11:38 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Hill Street.
Harker Heights
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard.
- A theft was reported at 12:51 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Heights Drive.
- An assault was reported at 7:10 p.m. Thursday. in the 200 block of Commercial Drive.
