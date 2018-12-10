Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
No blotter information was available by press time.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 9:28 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Drive.
- A theft was reported at 4:12 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 6:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.
- An aggravated robbery was reported at 11:31 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
