Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:58 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South 38th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Copperas Cove
- An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, under 1 gram, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a dangerous drug at 1:09 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Eagle Trail.
- An individual was arrested for public intoxication and a criminal trespass at 8:36 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- A male was arrested for an assault with bodily injury-family violence at 11:13 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:24 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Chestnut Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:31 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Curry Avenue.
Harker Heights
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:32 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Thunderbird Drive.
- A male was arrested for driving while license invalid with previous conviction at 4:46 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Chaucer Lane.
- A theft was reported at 4:37 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft of property was reported at 5:25 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Knights Way.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 11:06 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Elmwood Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:10 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Elmwood Drive.
- Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 2:06 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Moccasin Drive.
- A theft was reported at 4:07 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A criminal trespass was reported at 4:39 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- A theft was reported at 6:46 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A theft of property was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft of property was reported at 7:38 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Saxon Circle.
