Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at 12:32 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Hector Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- A theft of one firearm was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway/
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Christie Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 3:53 a.m. Saturday in the 440 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Cinch Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at noon in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A city warrant for another agency was issued at 2:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Janis Drive.
- A city warrant for another agency was issued at 4:53 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Julia Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A burglary of a building without forced entry was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Deloris Drive.
- A burglary of a building with intent to commit other felonies was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Estes Drive.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was issued at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
- A debit card was found at 1:17 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 2:52 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Darwin Circle.
- A male was arrested for assault with bodily injury, family violence, at 3:24 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Darwin Circle.
- A female was arrested on a Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Graffiti was reported and a house as well as vehicle paint, valued at $300, were damaged at 11:07 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Second Street.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A driver’s license was found at 11:37 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- A female was arrested for driving without a valid license and in assistance to another agency, the Cedar Park Police Department, at 4:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Third Street.
- A theft of U.S. currency, totaling $200, was reported at 5:03 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 5:21 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:39 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Halstead Avenue.
Harker Heights
No police blotter information was available at press time.
Lampasas
- A noise disturbance was reported at 2:41 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Briggs Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:16 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 3:06 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:06 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- A violation of probation by manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance was reported at 6:14 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Willis Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 10:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 11:16 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
