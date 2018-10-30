Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of West Curry Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:28 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Auburn Drive and Griffith Loop.
- A felony theft was reported at 7:15 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Teal Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of McDaniel Circle.
- An assault by strangulation was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Willamette Lane.
- An assault by contact was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue.
- A failure to identify was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South 28th Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Cactus Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Causeway Court.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 12:08 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Harker Heights
- A theft of property was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Shawnee Trail.
- A city warrant arrest was made at 11:33 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Roy Reynolds Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:40 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Jeff Gordon Drive.
- A city warrant arrest was made at 1:36 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:05 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A theft of property was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Preswick Drive.
- A disturbance was reported at 8:59 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
Copperas Cove
- Evading arrest or detention using a vehicle was reported at 1:34 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
- A criminal trespass was reported at 8:34 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made at 9:18 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made at 9:46 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A city warrant arrest was made at 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Washington Avenue.
- An attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:13 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Katelyn Circle.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:38 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South 13th Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Lampasas
- A disturbance was reported at 2:34 a.m. Sunday on Hillcrest Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
