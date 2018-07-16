Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at 8:39 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:29 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Adams Avenue.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Benttree Drive.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 12:50 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Trimmier Road and Weiss Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 of Breckenridge Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Spur.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
- An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 4:11 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Liberty Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A narcotics investigation was opened at 7:55 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:44 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Vahrenkamp Drive.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 8:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- A man was arrested on a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest for failure to control speed at 4:31 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Truman Avenue.
- A man was arrested on a warrant for unlawful disclosure/promotion of intimate visual material at 6:57 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A woman was arrested on a warrant for resisting arrest/search/transport at 8:09 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An animal bite was reported at 5:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South 17th Street.
- Assistance to another agency, the Weatherford Police Department, with recovery of a stolen vehicle, was reported at 6:37 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
- An arrest was made for criminal trespassing at 9:22 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A runaway was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Robert Avenue.
Harker Heights
No police blotter information was available at of press time.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 12:43 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Stokes Street.
- An assault was reported at 1:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:55 a.m. Saturday on Hollywood Drive.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:10 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:20 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Arnold Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:08 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
- An assault was reported at 10:21 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:36 p.m. Saturday on West North Avenue.
- A disturbance was reported at 11:51 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 11:53 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Western Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:56 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
