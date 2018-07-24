Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:03 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Zinnia Court.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:55 a.m. Sunday on East Fowler Avenue.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 2:11 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
- An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 2:36 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Nicholas Circle.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Westcliff Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 5:05 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 5:10 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
- An assault by contact was reported at 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A Killeen City ordinance was violated at 4:09 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Estes Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Gautier Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Alta Mira Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Pepper Mill Hollow.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Reese Creek Road.
- A city warrant for another agency was issued at 1:18 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of 48th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:39 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of 18th Street.
- An aggravated assault with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at 2:37 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Panhandle Drive.
Copperas Cove
- A male was arrested for an assault with bodily injury, family violence, choking was reported at 12:25 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Mary Street.
- A male was arrested on Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants of driving without a valid license, an expired registration and speeding over 10 percent of the posted speed limit at 1:29 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Drive.
- A male was arrested on a warrant for an assault with bodily injury, family violence, at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Two females were arrested for possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana at 6:32 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 9:06 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Avenue.
- A runaway was reported at 10:13 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
- Theft of a vehicle, valued at $6,000, was reported at 10:19 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Neff Drive.
- Found property, a bicycle, was reported at 11:18 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
- Driver failed to report striking a highway/fixture/landscaping 3:32 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported and a vehicle console containing a gun magazine and ammunition, valued at $180, was stolen at 3:35 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
- Abandonment/endangering of a child, criminal negligence, an assault with bodily injury, family violence, and an assault by contact, family violence, were reported at 4:16 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Del Mar Circle.
- A runaway return was reported at 6:27 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane. One juvenile was detained and released to a parent.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 7:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- Displaying of a false/fictitious license plate was reported at 11:51 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Avenue A.
Harker Heights
- Assistance to another agency with an arrest was reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An arrest was made on outstanding City of Harker Heights warrants for failure to appear at 1:25 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Valley Road.
- Indecency with a child was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Deadly conduct was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Rattlesnake Road.
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Dove Lane.
- A violation of a bond or protective order was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
- An arrest was made for criminal trespassing and theft of property at 7:31 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An arrest was made in assistance to another agency on an outstanding City of Harker Heights warrant for an animal restraint violation at 9:31 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Valley Road.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 2:47 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Mockingbird Lane.
Lampasas
- Loud music was reported at 12:39 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
- A theft was reported at 12:03 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Race Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 1:24 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 1:37 p.m. Sunday on South Highway 183.
- An assault was reported at 7:06 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
- A male was arrested for assault, family violence, evading arrest and detention and injury to an elderly individual at 7:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H
- A reckless driver was reported at 10:08 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
