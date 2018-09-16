Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Vardeman Avenue.
- An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 7 a.m. Saturday on East Sprott Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Autumn Valley Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Mustang Drive.
- A narcotics investigation was opened at 9:36 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Connell Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Thorough Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at noon Saturday in the 4300 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation without forced entry was reported at noon Saturday in the 4400 block of Fieldcrest Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation without forced entry was reported at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Bundrant Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Larissa Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 4:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Middleton Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:14 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 5800 block of Hercules Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Oak Valley Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Robinett Road and West Elms Road.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
Copperas Cove
- A male was arrested for possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana and tampering/fabricating evidence at 12:57 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A female was arrested on Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants of arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired motor vehicle inspection at 7:22 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 9:27 a.m. Saturday in the in the 800 block of South Main Street.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 9:41 a.m. Saturday in the in the 800 block of South Main Street.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 10:09 a.m. Saturday in the in the 800 block of South Main Street.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, choking was reported at 11:09 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Bermuda Street.
- A male was arrested on a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest for a driving with an expired operator’s license at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
- A male was arrested on a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest for driving without a valid license at 2:02 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
- An open investigation was reported at 3:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Pleasant Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 5:19 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
Harker Heights
Current blotter information was not available as of press time.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 1:36 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- A burglary of habitation was reported 2:18 a.m. Saturday on Castleberry Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 2:55 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious activity was reported at 3:58 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Northington Street.
- Harassment was reported 10:13 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
- A burglary of habitation was reported at 11:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Key Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 1:58 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:28 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 4:05 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A suspicious person was reported at 5:19 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- Loud music was reported at 9:08 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Loud music was reported at 9:23 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle reported at 11:59 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Highway 281.
