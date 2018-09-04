Area police reports indicated
Killeen
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A felony theft was reported at 1:58 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Displaying a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Savage Drive.
- Failure to identify fugitive was reported at 5:31 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
- A vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction was recovered at 6:21 a.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of Griffith Loop.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 3:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Caprice Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 4:04 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Crockett Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Stetson Avenue.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Stetson Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 6:18 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Wisconsin Street.
- Forgery was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
Harker Heights
There were no reports available at press time.
Copperas Cove
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:33 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Veterans Avenue.
- Credit card abuse, theft under $100, was reported at 3:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:47 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
Lampasas
- Noise disturbance was reported at 8:03 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Walnut.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:19 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 5:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A suspicious person was reported at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Brown Street.
- A prowler was reported at 11:31 p.m. Sunday in the 000 block of Sunset Drive.
