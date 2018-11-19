Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Rifle Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:01 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Appalachian Trail.
- Criminal mischief was reported at noon Saturday in the 800 block of Hallmark Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:43 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:13 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Daude Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 5:25 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault on a public servant was reported at 11:09 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Nathan Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of High Chaparral Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 7:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Griffin Drive.
- Two counts of assault with bodily injury-family violence were reported at 10:11 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Reagan Avenue.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
