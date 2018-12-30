Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Larissa Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Cedarhill Circle.
- A theft was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- A theft was reported at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A theft was reported at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of July Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An injury to a child-serious bodily injury was reported at 8:21 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
- A theft was reported at 12:59 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An assault by contact was reported at 6:04 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
- A theft was reported at 7:51 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Hickory Circle.
Harker heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.