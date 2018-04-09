Area police reports indicated:
killeen
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 9900 block of East Trimmier Road.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 6:22 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A fradulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 7:34 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North College Street.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 6:58 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- An assault by contact was reported at 10:56 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Oakalla Road.
- An arrest for failure to display a driver’s license was reported at 2:34 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Copperas Cove
No blotter information for Saturday was available by press time Sunday.
