Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A driver failed to report striking a highway fixture or landscape at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Westcliff Road.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was issued at 7:12 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cloud Street.
- Displaying of a firearm or other deadly weapon in public was reported at 7:50 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Gehler Circle.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 7:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 9:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Love Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at noon Sunday in the 4500 block of Mattie Drive.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was issued at 3:11 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Florence Road.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An aggravated assault with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Copper Creek Drive.
- A narcotics investigation was opened at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Wales Drive.
- A theft from a person was reported at 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
- A theft from a person was reported at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Westwood Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Lawndale Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:33 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at midnight Monday near the intersection of Gus Drive and Robinett Road.
- An assault by contact was reported at 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Green Avenue.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 3:33 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Cloud Street and West Avenue C.
Copperas Cove
- A male was arrested for possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana at 12:38 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Urbantke Lane.
- An emergency medical detention was reported at 4:41 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of January Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported and a window, valued at $50, was damaged at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:49 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported and a vehicle tire, valued at $200, was damaged at 1:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Curtis Drive.
- A male was arrested on a warrant for theft at 4:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A male was arrested in assistance to another agency, Austin Pardon and Parole, for violation of administrative release at 9:06 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Urbantke Lane.
- An arrest was made for possession of a controlled substance and possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana at 11:59 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
Harker Heights
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard.
- A runaway was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:10 a.m. Friday in the 8200 block of Chaparral Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of High Ridge Trail.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Justin Lane.
- Assistance to another agency regarding a report of theft was given at 10:32 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:32 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- A female was arrested in assistance to another agency at 6 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An assault by threat was reported at noon Saturday in the 200 block of West Bob White Lane.
- A theft of property was reported at 5:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Wildewood Drive.
- A violation of a protective order was reported at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A theft and motor vehicle inspection violation were reported at 7:34 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Public intoxication was reported at 1:49 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:57 a.m. Sunday at W.M. Brook Park.
- A reckless driver was reported at 2:55 p.m. Sunday on North U.S. Highway 183.
- A suspicious act was reported at 8:46 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 9:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at W.M. Brook Park.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:46 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
