Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Jackson Street.
- A theft was reported at 11:24 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A theft was reported at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North 20th Street.
- An assault by strangulation was reported at 11:47 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
- An aggravated assault with a knife was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 Imperial Eagle Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
- A theft was reported at 7:35 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An assault by threat was reported at 8:21 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
