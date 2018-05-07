Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:26 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Centex Expressway.
- Public intoxication was reported at 12:55 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lake Road and Eisenhower Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 1:17 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Herndon Drive.
- A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 2:28 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Hill Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 3:36 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
- Intoxication assault was reported at 5:25 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West U.S. Highway 190.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Mattie Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Lake Road.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Jackson Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of Shawn Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:33 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Cascade Drive.
- Theft of a bicycle was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Dannen Court.
- Assault of a family member by strangulation or suffocation was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Garth Drive.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- A female was arrested for a theft warrant at 6:07 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Striking of a fixture, highway, or landscaping was reported at 8:09 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Avenue E.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:32 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Pecan Avenue.
- Assault by contact- family violence was reported at 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:36 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North 23rd Street.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 1:21 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- 72-hour parking was reported at 1:51 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
- An accident was reported at 3:44 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 5:07 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 5:32 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An emergency medical detention was reported at 8:43 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A fleet accident was reported at 9:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Sgt. Steve Miller.
