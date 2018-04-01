Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported Saturday at 5 p.m. in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
An assault by contact — family violence was reported Saturday at 12:13 a.m. in the 300 block of Laura Street.
A theft was reported Saturday at 4:32 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
A theft was reported Saturday at 6:52 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
An assault by contact-family violence was reported Saturday at 11:24 p.m. in the 300 block of West Anderson Avenue.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
