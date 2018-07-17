Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving without a valid license was reported at 1:58 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Illinois Avenue and South W.S. Young Drive.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Edgefield Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:22 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Southhill Drive.
- An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Eighth Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Schwertner Drive.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Carter Street.
- A burglary of a building, with forced entry, was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Priest Drive.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Wells Street.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was issued at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of 12th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Warfield Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Deek Drive.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 6:54 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Shoemaker Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Cole Street.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 7:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:41 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Maid Marian Circle.
- An aggravated assault with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at 11:09 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A pedestrian walking on the roadway not facing traffic was reported at 12:52 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 3:36 a.m. Sunday in the 50 block of Karen Sue Circle.
- Criminal mischief was reported and a glass door, valued at $500, was damaged at 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A man was arrested on Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants for driving without a valid license and failure to maintain financial responsibility, and in assistance to another agency, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, for probation violation at 2:33 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South 25th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 7:16 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Second Street.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, an assault by contact, family violence and criminal mischief were reported and electronics, valued at $550, were damaged at 10:01 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Gloria Circle.
- An assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 10:16 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Live Oak Drive.
Harker Heights
- Psychiatric/abnormal behavior/suicide attempt was reported at 7:08 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Indian Trail.
- Disregarding a traffic control device was reported at 10:31 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A woman was arrested on outstanding Harker Heights city warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying of an expired license plate and failure to appear at 6:53 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Driving without a valid license was reported at 8:28 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 1:28 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An expired operators license and failure to appear were reported at 3:29 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Credit card/debit card abuse were reported at 3:53 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Abandoning/endangering of a child with intent to return was reported at 8:14 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A woman was arrested for outstanding City of Harker Heights warrants at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Criminal trespassing at a habitation was reported at 1:40 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A sexual assault was reported at 1:40 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- A theft of a firearm was reported at 4:02 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Chaucer Lane.
- An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 5:03 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Chaucer Lane.
- Assistance to another agency was reported and a male was arrested for outstanding City of Killeen warrants at 2:16 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Silver Creek Drive.
- A theft was reported at 8:23 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assistance to another agency was reported and a man was arrested on parole warrants of failure to appear and theft at 8:52 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Amy Lane.
Lampasas
- Found property was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Live Oak Street.
- A man was arrested for public intoxication at 12:32 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Western Street.
- Recovered property was reported at 2:29 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Found property was reported at 6:22 a.m. Sunday in the area of W.M. Brook Park.
- Recovered property was reported at 10:51 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Recovered property was reported at 2:18 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 5:47 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Third Street.
- Harassment was reported at 5:47 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- Loud music was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Avenue F.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
- A woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at 8:47 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
- Two men were arrested for possession of a controlled substance at 8:47 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
- A woman was arrested for possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana at 8:47 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
