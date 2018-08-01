BELTON — Both the state and the defense rested their cases before noon on Wednesday in the Andrew Lenard Hardesty murder trial in the 27th Judicial District Court that started with jury selection on Monday.
Closing arguments will take place Wednesday afternoon, after Judge John Gauntt reads the charge and instructions to the jury. The 10 men and two women then will retire to deliberate.
During the trial, the prosecution called to the stand 11 witnesses, with six testifying on Tuesday, and presented around 80 items as evidence, including security camera footage of the murder that happened on Oct. 20, 2014, in the 1400 block of Pine Drive.
Killeen Independent School District bus driver, 64-year-old Christine Watkins, was shot 12 times in the driveway of her home by a man in a black hoodie who had jumped out of bushes in her front yard, firing a .40-caliber pistol.
On the first day of the testimony on Tuesday, the prosecution detailed exactly what happened in the early morning hours at the Watkins home, and started painting a picture of Hardesty as a hired hit man for Jo Ann Wilbert, who also is in Bell County custody.
On day two, the state called five witnesses attempting to link Hardesty to the crime, while the defense repeatedly pointed out that no witnesses saw Hardesty at the scene that morning and the only forensic evidence presented by the state was a firearms expert who testified on Monday.
Hardesty has chosen not to testify, said his attorney, John P. Gallegos of Belton.
Day 2
Assistant District Attorneys Nelson Barnes and Terry Clark took turns asking questions of the last five witnesses on Wednesday morning.
The person who spoke for longest was Hardesty's ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares two children.
It was apparent that Julia Driskell did not want to be in the courtroom. "Absolutely not," she said on the stand.
Driskell had given three written statements to Killeen Police Department detectives, in addition to another interview, since the summer of 2015, according to courtroom testimony.
Gallegos pointed out to the jury that her statements changed, and emphasized her past involvement with illegal drugs.
She told the jury that Hardesty was abusive in their relationship and also was on methamphetamine, which changed him as a person.
Driskell told the jury that she knows Hardesty killed Watkins for money. She said Wilbert gave Hardesty the pistol later used in the murder. She said that her boyfriend was angry that Wilbert never paid him the full amount he was owed, about $5,000.
Four other witnesses on Wednesday testified on different aspects of the case, and the defense attorney questioned the credibility of each.
