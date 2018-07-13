Two brothers were arrested on Wednesday night after fleeing from police for about 30 minutes through the streets of Killeen, police said.
Cordell Da’Shun Dorsey, 23, was charged on Friday with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke gave Cordell Dorsey a $100,000 bond on the charge. Cortez Dorsey, 26, was charged with a parole violation and no bond information was available.
Both men were in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
Killeen police were searching for Cortez Dorsey, who had a felony warrant, on Friday and started to conduct surveillance on a house on Camp Cooper Road, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police saw two men get into a Ford Flex that was parked in the driveway, and leave the residence. Officers followed the car because believed one of the men was Cortez Dorsey, according to the affidavit.
Police attempted to pull the vehicle over when they said the driver ran a stop sign at an intersection.
One officer, who had lights and sirens activated, pulled up behind the vehicle to signal it to stop. “Instead of stopping, the driver of the Ford Flex drove through the parking lot of a business in Killeen and fled at a high rate of speed,” the affidavit states.
Police said the chase lasted about 30 minutes, during which the driver “ran through multiple stop signs without stopping, drove at speeds greatly in excess of the posted speed limits, drove recklessly and committed numerous other traffic violations,” according to the affidavit.
The driver stopped in an area close to where the chase began, police said. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Cordell Da’Shun Dorsey and the passenger as Cortez Dorsey, police said.
Also arraigned, in an unrelated charge, was:
Melissa Batres, 22, on a charge of injury to a child—criminal negligence. Batres was given a $100,000 bond on the charge and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
