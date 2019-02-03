Cedric Marks — now named as a capital murder suspect for two Temple homicides — was captured after an extensive manhunt that lasted more than eight hours in the Conroe area.
Bell County officials are working out plans to bring Marks back to Bell County, Maj. T.J. Cruz of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department told the FME News Service on Sunday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for Marks, who is charged in the burglary of a home of an ex-girlfriend,
Jenna Scott of Temple. Scott and another Temple resident — Michael Swearingin, 32 — were found dead Jan. 15 in a wooded area of Okfuskee County, Oklahoma.
Marks, 44, faces three pending murder charges, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Sunday morning.
A capital murder warrant for Marks was issued Sunday morning by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield in connection with the deaths of Scott and Swearingin, who were reported missing from Temple on Jan. 4.
Lt. Scott Spencer of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Marks managed to escape when the transport stopped to get food at a McDonald’s and he was reportedly left unattended.
Marks was one of 10 people being transported from Louisiana, officials said. He eluded two private transport agents near the 800 block of North Loop 336 West in Conroe.
He managed to shed his orange jail shirt after he got away, but it was unclear whether he was still shackled.
Marks escaped before 8 a.m., Cruz said. Bell County was notified of the escape at 8 a.m.
Marks is a former professional mixed martial arts fighter and is considered extremely dangerous. is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.
At a news conference Sunday afternoon, authorities urged Conroe residents to stay in their homes while the multiagency manhunt was underway.
Marks has multiple charges against him, but Temple Police Department has only confirmed a first-degree burglary of a habitation charge filed against him for the alleged August break-in into Scott’s home.
Marks was arrested and jailed in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on the Temple burglary warrant.
Scott, who sought a protective order against Marks, filed a complaint against him after an incident reportedly occurred in August 2018 at her home in the 7700 block of Redbrush.
Arrest related to Temple case
The woman who voluntarily admitted she drove a Swearingin’s car to Austin with the hope of concealing it from law enforcement agencies was extradited to Bell County.
Maya Renee Maxwell, 26, is charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair, a third-degree felony. She remains in the Bell County Jail with bond set at $500,000.
An arrest affidavit said Maxwell, who became a person of interest because she said she last saw Swearingin’s car, admitted she took the 2016 Hyundai Genesis to Austin and left it there to hide it from law enforcement agencies.
Maxwell had been in the Muskegon County Jail in Michigan since her Jan. 11 arrest.
Marks’ ex-girlfriend still missing
April Pease, Marks’ ex-girlfriend and mother of a son, was reported missing March 17, 2009, according to The Charley Project. She is missing from Bloomington, Minnesota, and has not been heard from since. Few details are available in her case.
She was 30 years old when she was reported missing and was the mother of Marks’ son, who was the subject of a heated custody battle, according to court documents from Washington state that the FME News Service obtained.
Pease was described as white, 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She had a tattoo on her left buttock, one on her abdomen and a mole near her right eye.
The Pease investigation has been active since 2009, Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley previously told the FME News Service.
“We are in contact with law enforcement and are aware there are developments in another case in Texas,” Hartley said. “We are getting information related to their case and, if it applies in our case, we’ll pursue it.”
“As more information comes in, we will follow up,” Hartley told the FME News Service.
Hartley said Marks’ and Pease’s son was placed into protective custody in 2009 and he doesn’t know the boy’s current location.
