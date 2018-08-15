Three people were arrested on Wednesday after their vehicle crashed into a house on Owl Hollow Circle following a short police chase in north Killeen, an official said on Wednesday.
Killeen police officers responded around 2:16 p.m. to a 911 call about a stolen vehicle, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
“Officers received the description of the stolen vehicle and they located it near Cranford Avenue and South 40th Street,” she said. “Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused.”
A short pursuit ensued along Creekside Drive until the driver reached a dead end, at which point the driver made a U-turn onto Owl Hollow Circle.
The vehicle “came to a stop after the driver crashed into a residence,” Miramontez said.
No injuries were reported.
