Card skimming is becoming more popular with criminals, which is why law enforcement officials remind folks to exercise caution when using the plastic.
“This is on the rise,” said Sgt. Kevin Miller, Copperas Cove Police Department public information officer. “Most of the time our citizens are victims of skimmers from outside of the city of Copperas Cove, with only under 10 located within city limits.”
Miller said he has seen most skimmers located at gas stations.
“If the gas pump has a safety seal, make sure it’s intact, pay inside, and look for signs of tampering on stickers or gas pump locks.”
Down the road in Harker Heights, skimmers are not seen often.
“We usually get information from Killeen and Belton on their skimmers, but we haven’t had too much of that,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer.
The FBI website describes skimming, which involves the use of a hidden camera to record customers typing their personal identification numbers, a skimmer device, and a keypad overlay that can replace the hidden camera.
“The devices...are usually undetectable by users,” the FBI says. “The device used is often a realistic-looking card reader placed over the factory-installed card reader.”
The FBI offered four additional tips to avoid getting skimmed:
Inspect the ATM, gas pump or credit card reader before using it ... be suspicious if you see anything loose, crooked or damaged, or if you notice scratches or adhesive residue.
When entering your PIN, block the keypad with your other hand to prevent possible hidden cameras from recording your number.
If possible, use an ATM at an inside location (because it is) less access for criminals to install skimmers.
If your card isn’t returned after the transaction or after hitting ‘cancel,’ immediately contact the financial institution that issued the card.
