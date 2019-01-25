BELTON — Attorneys will be meeting to discuss the status of the case of a Killeen man facing eight charges after police said they fired at him after a chase last year, according to courtroom discussions on Friday.
Mario Alberto Martin, 30, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday with bonds of $662,000 on the charges, three of which are felonies, according to jail records. Martin was indicted by a grand jury in November of last year after the incident that took place on Aug. 30.
Much of the incident was captured on video from a Killeen Police Department patrol car, according to the arrest affidavit.
The video, which has not been released, shows an officer shooting at a vehicle it had been chasing after the driver tried to ram the patrol car at the intersection of Elms Road and Fort Hood Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
The Martin case was set for a hearing on Friday in the 426th Judicial District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek, and was re-set for another hearing on Feb. 15.
“We’re requesting a pre-trial reset to give us more time to discuss plea options,” said Robert Harris, Martin’s defense attorney, to the judge.
First Assistant District Attorney Paul McWilliams, the prosecutor on the case, said it’s too soon to say if the case will go to trial or be set for a plea.
“There was a bunch of discovery in the case so Mr. Harris and I need to visit,” he said.
Martin is facing a charge of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony — all stemming from the Aug. 30 incident — according to jail records.
Background
The chase started earlier that day, when a Killeen police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding when the vehicle “accelerated away from the marked police unit,” according to the affidavit. “The vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed through a stop sign.”
The officer chose to stop the pursuit and to report the car to dispatch, which ran the Oklahoma license plate and found an address in Killeen for the suspect vehicle. Two other Killeen officers went to the address attempting to locate the vehicle.
In the video from inside the patrol car, when the officers arrived at the Killeen address, “the suspect can be seen closing the vehicle door and accelerating from the officers’ police unit,” police said. Officers activated their lights and sirens and a chase ensued.
Police said they “observed the vehicle ignoring traffic signs and lights, spinning out and off the roadway, (and) weaving in and out of other traffic ... during the pursuit.”
The vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Elms Road and South Fort Hood Street, when it collided with a vehicle traveling through the intersection with a green light, according to the affidavit.
“The suspect’s vehicle is seen spinning around as a result of the impact and comes to rest facing the police vehicle,” police said. “The suspect’s vehicle then accelerates toward the police vehicle, striking the (police vehicle) head on.”
One officer discharged his weapon at the suspect, causing the suspect to attempt to reverse his vehicle. The officer fired again “in an attempt to stop the suspect,” according to the affidavit.
Police said the suspect was detained and identified as Martin before he was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple to be treated for gunshot wounds.
