1. Yes. The increase would raise $5 billion for property tax relief, which is badly needed.

2. Yes. As it stands, the proposal would be decided by voters, which is a fair process.

3. No. Hiking the sales tax would disproportionately impact lower-income residents.

4. No. Even if the trade-off helps property owners, it seems like a Band-Aid approach.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say what the impact or effect of such an increase would be.

