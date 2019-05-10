Criminal cases are moving forward against two former Gatesville police officers accused in an incident in May of 2017.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office is handling the prosecution of Christopher Cato and Ronald Schmidt instead of the Coryell County District Attorney’s Office.
“I recused my office from it,” said Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd, on Thursday.
The attorney general’s office could not comment aside from confirming that trial dates were set in both cases.
“A pre-trial hearing is set for August 9 and trial set for November 4 in the Schmidt case; and a pre-trial hearing was set for July 1 and trial for August 12 in the Cato case,” said Kayleigh Lovvorn with the office’s media relations department, on Thursday.
The officers, indicted in December, are accused of tampering with evidence and failing to report information, according to media reports.
