BELTON — Killeen resident Cedrick Joseph Marks, 44, was indicted Wednesday for the alleged burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
No indictments were listed for the two Jan. 3 homicides with which he is charged — those of Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, both of Temple.
Marks reportedly broke into Scott’s Temple home on Aug. 21, 2018, and threatened her and her daughter.
Officers were sent to the 7000 block of Redbrush for a domestic disturbance call after Scott went to the police department and said Marks, her ex-boyfriend, broke into her house, according to an arrest affidavit for Marks’ burglary charge.
Scott heard the house alarm say “garage door,” which meant the door between the garage and house was open. When Scott went to look, she reportedly found Marks in the house, although he wasn’t supposed to be there. Marks reportedly took her cellphone out of her hand and threw it out of reach, the affidavit said. Scott yelled at her daughter to call 911. Marks ordered Scott to tell her daughter to hang up and slide the phone under the door.
Marks told Scott to drop charges against him for assault family violence crimes pending in Killeen, and reminded her she also had charges filed against her. He reportedly said it was her word against his, and he had friends at the Killeen Police Department. The affidavit said he threatened Scott by saying, “you know what I am capable of . . . your entire family and all of your friends will need witness protection if you call the police.”
A doorbell video Scott gave officers showed Marks go up to the front door and then walk out of sight toward the garage.
The break-in was a violation of the temporary protective order granted against Marks by Bell County 246th District Court Judge Paul LePak. Scott sought a two-year order against Marks that was denied Sept. 17 by LePak.
Marks had a warrant for his arrest on the burglary charge, and was captured in Michigan at the home of his wife, Ginell McDonough — who reportedly hid Marks and his girlfriend, Maya Maxwell, from law enforcement agencies.
After he waived extradition, arrangements were made to transport Marks back to Bell County to face the burglary charge.
Marks escaped the transport company’s custody in Conroe, and then a warrant was issued for him for capital murder of multiple persons — Scott and her 32-year-old friend, Michael Swearingin, also of Temple. Marks was captured after a 9-hour manhunt by 17 law enforcement agencies. He was brought back by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force.
He reportedly killed Scott and Swearingin at a Killeen residence, and Maxwell was there when the killings were done, she told investigators. Maxwell said Marks killed Scott and Swearingin on Jan. 3 in separate rooms, and she helped him transport them to an isolated area near Clearview, Okla. She was there when he buried them, Maxwell said.
Marks remained in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, held in lieu of bonds that totaled more than $1.75 million.
