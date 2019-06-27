BELTON — The pretrial hearing for Cedric Marks didn’t occur as scheduled Thursday in Bell County District Judge Fancy Jezek’s courtroom.
Marks, who is accused of a capital murder of multiple persons, tampering with evidence, burglary of a habitation with intent of other felony and several misdemeanor offenses, wasn’t in court Thursday.
He is charged with the homicides of Temple residents 28-year-old Jenna Scott, ex-girlfriend, and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin, Scott’s friend. Maya Maxwell, Marks’ girlfriend, is also accused of capital murder of multiple persons and tampering with evidence. Both remained in the Bell County Jail on Thursday.
Jezek wasn’t happy with either the defense or the prosecutor’s office when she told them not to take up the court’s time next time if they didn’t have anything to do.
“Call me and we can do it by phone instead,” Jezek said.
Family and friends of Swearingin were in the courtroom, and their expressions showed their dismay that another court date was changed.
Two public defenders from the Regional Public Defenders for Capital Cases office were added to the defense team for Marks more than a month ago.
Present to represent Marks was Alexander Calhoun, and joining him in the future will be Robert Cowie, Calhoun said. Making up the rest of the team is Michael White, who is Marks’ court-appointed attorney.
Calhoun received some discovery Wednesday night and is expected to get more within three weeks or a month, Assistant District Attorney Michael Waldman confirmed for the prosecution. Then Calhoun will need about a month to become familiar with the case and the discovery evidence, Calhoun said.
The new pretrial was set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Calhoun also requested money to reimburse the team for documents needed to defend Marks — like information on his background, history, mental health and education. Jezek advised him to submit receipts for reimbursement and approved the amount up to $1,500.
White believes bringing the regional public defenders in on this case is a good idea if Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza seeks the death penalty if Marks is convicted of capital murder of multiple persons.
“Garza’s been very tight-lipped,” White said of the lack of announcement from Garza’s office about a death penalty decision.
“However, I thoroughly expect the death penalty (being sought),” White added.
“We hope to do a good job finding justice in this case,” Calhoun said after the brief hearing.
