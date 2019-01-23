A 38-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after Killeen police say shooting at a man’s cellphone caused it to explode into his face.
Pluslyn Saya Nartatez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Wednesday and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond is set at $100,000.
Early Tuesday morning, police dispatched to a gas station located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road in reference to a shooting, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim was observed to have cuts and lacerations on his face, according to the affidavit.
Police say the victim said his cuts came from his cellphone exploding across his face.
In unrelated cases:
Sarvella Jackson, 62, was arraigned Wednesday and faces a charge of injury to a disabled individual.
Terrence Desmond Mims, 46, was arraigned Wednesday and faces a charge of possession of cocaine in an amount less than 1 gram.
