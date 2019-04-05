TEMPLE — Family and friends of homicide victim Jenna Scott met with state Rep. Hugh Shine, who agreed to help write a bill that would require a background check for protective orders.
Shine, a Temple Republican, said he met with the group March 29 to discuss what legislation could accomplish if it passes the Legislature. The family talked about the tragic events in Scott’s life.
Shine had his staff review pending legislation to see if there was any that he could piggyback on or amend to fit what was needed, he said. They found House Bill 629, authored by state Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa.
The bill would create a system that would be clear and effective for law enforcement agencies, the judicial system and even victims, Shine said. It would create a protective order registry that would outline duties of the courts to address domestic violence survivors and even allow victims to opt into the system. Different agencies could access the registry and see criminal histories.
“These are the kinds of things we’re supposed to do to help families like those of Jenna and Michael (Swearingin),” said Shine, now co-author of HB 629. “It will help those involved in these horrific events to have some kind of closure.”
The hope is that other victims of violence and fear such as Scott — in Bell County and elsewhere in Texas — can be saved from the same fate.
Cedric Marks and his girlfriend, Maya Renee Maxwell, are both charged in the case.
Bail increased
Bail amounts for Marks and Maxwell were raised Thursday after capital murder indictments were issued Wednesday.
Marks and Maxwell, who is pregnant, were indicted for the Jan. 3 homicides of Swearingin and Scott. Marks’ bail amount is now $2,016,500 and Maxwell’s is now $750,000. Marks’ bail for the tampering with physical evidence charge — for which he also was indicted — was set at $250,000.
Marks also is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of interference with emergency call, making a false report to a police officer and violation of a protective order. All of the charges are related to offenses he reportedly committed in connection with Scott.
The capital murder indictment said Marks and Maxwell, acting individually and jointly, strangled Swearingin and then caused Scott’s death “by homicidal violence.”
The autopsy report from the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner’s office documented Swearingin’s cause of death as asphyxia by strangulation.
Protective order
Scott applied for a protective order against Marks, a former mixed martial arts fighter, and a temporary protective order was granted in July 2018 by Bell County Judge Paul LePak.
In her protective order application, Scott said Marks told her he’d gotten away with murder before and “he could do the same in Texas.” Scott wrote that Marks threatened her and her family, and told her he had friends in the Killeen Police Department.
In September 2018 LePak denied her request for a two-year order. LePak didn’t know about the felony burglary charge against Marks when he denied the protective order, records showed.
Scott’s attorney, Carol Benningfield, tried to tell LePak about additional information on the last day of the hearing, but LePak cut her off because of the length of time the hearing took, according to the transcript. Benningfield later said it was the burglary charge she wanted to tell the judge about, but she neglected to let LePak know about Marks’ violation of the protective order.
In comments made to Marks by LePak after he rendered his ruling, LePak said he wasn’t certain about denying Scott’s protective order. He cautioned Marks about his uncertainty before he denied the protective order.
A complaint against LePak was filed with the Texas Commission of Judicial Conduct by Jonathan Scott, Jenna Scott’s father.
