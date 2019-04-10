Officials have named three people charged in the case of a Killeen shooting that left a 15-year-old boy shot in the head last weekend, according to the Killeen Police Department.
The Bell County District Attorneys’ Office reviewed this case and returned complaints charging the following individuals, who are currently in the Bell County Jail, police said:
- 18-year-old Preston Harrington, charged with deadly conduct, bond set at $100,000.
- 22-year-old Dante Hervey, charged with Aggravated Assault, bond set at $500,000 and Discharge in Municipality, bond set at $5000.
- 44-year-old Donna Hervey, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance w/Intent to Deliver, bond set at $50,000
The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges and arrests are still pending, police said.
Officers were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. Sunday to the 3200 block of Longview Drive regarding a shooting victim.
"Upon the officers’ arrival they located a 15 year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head," said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. "The victim was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, and subsequently transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical but stable condition."
She said that witnesses at the scene led investigators to "several suspects," who have been taken into custody.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. People can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, a reward of up to $1,000 in cash is possible.
