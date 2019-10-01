Temple

Crime scene tape marks a home in the 1500 block of South 35th Street where two children were found dead Monday.

 Shane Monaco | FME News Service

The Temple Police Department is investigating the suspicious deaths of two young children, spokesman Cody Weems said Monday afternoon.

The children were “dead for quite some time” at a home in the 1500 block of South 35th Street in Temple, Weems said.

