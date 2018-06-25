The city of Killeen has lifted a boil water notice for properties in the following areas, effective immediately:
1002-1210 Charisse Street
3709-4314 Zephyr Road
1303-1507 and 4311 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
1300-1501 Hammond Drive
3702-4002 Peaks Drive
1300-1502 Gowen Drive
1301-1411 Flynn Street
City crews completed valve repairs and restored water service, the city said. Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling.
The order was initially given June 23.
