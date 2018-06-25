NEWS ALERT

The city of Killeen has lifted a boil water notice for properties in the following areas, effective immediately:

1002-1210 Charisse Street

3709-4314 Zephyr Road

1303-1507 and 4311 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

1300-1501 Hammond Drive

3702-4002 Peaks Drive

1300-1502 Gowen Drive

1301-1411 Flynn Street

City crews completed valve repairs and restored water service, the city said. Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling.

The order was initially given June 23.

kyleb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.