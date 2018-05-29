BELTON —
Twelve men and women tasked with deciding the fate of accused murderer Rico Doyle retired to jury deliberations late Tuesday afternoon in the 426th District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek.
Lawyers for both the prosecution and defense in the capital murder trial rested their cases earlier Tuesday morning after testimony by a police officer. Closing arguments took a little over an hour and a half, with all four lawyers making their case.
The jury is comprised of four women and eight men.
“Don’t let him get away, literally, with murder,” said Paul McWilliams, Bell County assistant district attorney, in the last sentence of his closing argument.
More than a dozen family members of two women allegedly shot and killed by Doyle, Kysha D. Edmond-Gray, and Deanna Louise Buster, crowded behind the district attorney's table.
Doyle, 38 pleaded not guilty in September, 2015, to the charge of capital murder of more than one person, according to court records.
Jezek gave jurors instructions outlining their four possible decisions in the case: finding Doyle guilty of capital murder, guilty of the lesser and included offense of murder of Edmond-Gray, guilty of the lesser and included offense of murder of Buster, and, finally, finding Doyle not guilty of all charges.
In their closing arguments, Doyle’s defense attorneys, John Donahue and Jon Evans, outlined inconsistencies among the statements of the four civilian witnesses called to the stand. Some witnesses said Doyle was shooting from different places in the apartment complex and that he had been out at a club for most of the evening.
The prosecution countered with the argument that while witnesses might have not been consistent on details of the chaotic scene, but they were consistent on several key points: "No one else had a gun that night and the only person shooting a gun was Rico Doyle, and that he shot all five victims," McWilliams said. "The defense is trying to distract and confuse."
The final witness in the case was one of the first Killeen Police Department officers on the scene on April 21, 2015, recalled to the stand to answer questions for McWilliams and Evans. Lane Copelin, who is no longer a patrol officer with the Killeen Police Department, was one of the first officers to respond to the apartment where shots had been fired, according to court testimony on Tuesday.
Testimony concerned the witness accounts of people at the scene, at least four minutes of which was recorded on Copelin's body camera and shown to the courtroom last week.
"You can see that people were not calm," McWilliams said to the jury while Copelin was on the stand. "Lots of people were saying lots of things."
One witness told Copelin that Doyle "had entered the apartment and just started shooting, and he didn't know why," according to testimony.
McWilliams said that witness account of events that night "never wavered."
"He gave a description of the shooter, what he was wearing and what he was driving," McWilliams said.
Doyle's attorney, Evans, said the witness gave a different statement at another time.
Doyle also pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on allegations of wounding three other people during the same incident, according to court records.
If convicted, Doyle could be sentenced to death, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, previously.
The trial officially began April 2 with the start of jury selection. Tuesday was the sixth day of testimony in the case.
Doyle has been in the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1.2 million since being arrested in April 2015.
