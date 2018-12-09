The investigation into a Killeen man’s fatal shooting the night of Dec. 3 led to the prompt arrests of three people, thanks in large part to help from the community, an official said on Friday.
“It was pretty quick,” said Lt. Frank Plowick, operations lieutenant for the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. “We were extremely fortunate to have some cooperative witnesses as well as the Crime Stoppers system providing tips our detectives could follow up on quickly and successfully.”
Police on Thursday arrested and charged three people for the murder of Marquis Demps, a 21-year-old aspiring rapper who was fatally shot the 400 block of Root Avenue just three days earlier.
Talitha Marie Anne
Collins, 31, was listed Saturday in the Bell County Jail with a $1 million bond on first-degree felony charge of murder. The other two suspects, Justice Dinell Jamar Brue-Miller, 21, and Derek “Gudda” Spragins, 28, still were in the Killeen City Jail as of Friday afternoon, Plowick said.
“We have complaints charging all three with murder,” Plowick said. On Friday, he said that Brue-Miller and Spragins still were being interviewed by detectives. As of Saturday morning, neither man had been transferred to Bell County Jail, according to jail records.
December 3, 2018
Killeen police responded to a shots-fired call about 9 p.m. Dec. 3 on Root Avenue and found Demps dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Collins’ arrest affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced Demps dead at 9:36 p.m. She ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Police said Demps had been seated in a black vehicle when two individuals approached the car and shot him.
Witnesses said a male with a small Afro and wearing a windbreaker and another male wearing a grayish T-shirt were seen during the incident. According to a video obtained by police, a “silver-looking” vehicle was parked in the area when Demps’ vehicle drove up. The driver of that vehicle got out of the car and entered the front passenger door of Demps’ vehicle, police said.
Police said two suspects then approached Demps’ vehicle, fired in his direction, and then all three got into the silver-looking vehicle and drove away. A backpack containing multiple large bags of marijuana was found in Demps’ vehicle.
Plowick could not say yet which of the three suspects fired guns, but he said, “more than one person was involved in actively shooting.”
Neighborhood help
Root Avenue is the same neighborhood where Otto Hernandez, 35, was shot and killed April 23.
“It was just a few blocks over,” Plowick said. No arrests have been made in the Hernandez homicide.
It’s a different story with the Demps case.
“This case couldn’t have been solved this fast without cooperative people willing to come forward to share info with the police,” Plowick said. He said anonymous reporting methods helped in the investigation.
“The folks in the neighborhood were willing to cooperate with us because no one wants crime in their neighborhood, and they don’t condone any type of criminal activity,” Plowick said.
After the shooting, Killeen police received an anonymous tip that a vehicle matching the silver-looking car’s description was parked near an apartment complex. When detectives arrived at the location and knocked at the front door, they saw the people they suspected in the killing attempting to throw firearms out of one apartment.
“I guess they didn’t think we’d be watching the back,” Plowick said. “They were trying to ditch stuff out the back.”
Plowick said all of the occupants were arrested at that time.
During questioning, Collins told police she was the driver of the silver vehicle who entered Demps’ car with the intent of distracting him while Brue-Miller and Spragins robbed him, police said. During the attempt, Collins said, both Brue-Miller and Spragins fired into the vehicle, killing Demps, according to Collins’ arrest affidavit.
