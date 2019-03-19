A truck driver for a Temple company said his company truck was hit Monday afternoon by a rock thrown from another vehicle.
Chris Rance owns First Call Auto Recovery and said a rock was thrown from a black Dodge Charger at the white pickup his driver was driving at about 3 p.m.
The truck was near Tractor Supply, 22515 SE HK Dodgen Loop, when the incident occurred, Rance said. The Charger’s driver was going the opposite direction when the rock was thrown, the driver said.
The rock hit the bottom of the windshield on the driver’s side of the truck.
Temple Police Department’s spokeswoman Ellen Morton verified Monday that a report was taken at 3:13 p.m. that maybe a brick or rock was thrown, but the officer’s report wasn’t yet submitted.
Rance asked anyone with information about the black Charger’s driver to please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 and mention Case No. 19002233.
Fatality under investigation
This would be the fourth incident reported about rocks hitting vehicles in Temple since March 9.
The first rock incident resulted in the March 10 death of Keila Flores of Hewitt. She was a front seat passenger in a car driven on Interstate 35 by her boyfriend, Chris Rodriguez. The rock was dropped from a railroad bridge near ER Carpenter L.P. on Industrial Avenue — between the 303 and 305 exits, Temple Police reported. The rock crashed through the car’s windshield and struck Flores, leaving her unconscious. Flores died at 10:32 the next morning. Flores’ three children were in the backseat of the car.
That case is under investigation as a homicide.
Rodriguez selected The Carlson Law Firm to represent him. He and his attorney are asking that people come forward with any leads they have in the criminal investigation.
“I just want this person to be held accountable. They took away three kids’ mother and upended our family,” Rodriguez said Monday in a news release.. “She deserves better than this, the kids deserve better than this.”
The law firm helped Rodriguez deal with an auto insurance company and rental company after his vehicle was kept by Temple Police as evidence. He received help with coordinating time off from work and with crime victims’ assistance, Kazia Conway, spokeswoman for the law firm, said.
Later incidents
A second rock struck the sunroof of a Volkswagen March 12 as it went underneath the I-35 Nugent Avenue bridge, but no one was injured.
On Friday morning a woman, out of precaution, called Temple Police because she believed her car may have been hit by a rock as she drove on I-35. The woman didn’t see anyone, but didn’t believe the rock was thrown from an overpass.
Two juveniles were questioned in Belton after three calls were received early morning on March 13, but no arrests were made.
City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer confirmed the calls were made between 12:30 a.m. and 12:34 a.m. Vehicles were hit by eggs and, in at least one case, possibly a rock. No one was injured in the incidents reported between the Loop 121 exit and the exit for FM 1670.
It’s not known if the Temple and Belton incidents are connected. No one has been arrested or charged in the Temple cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.