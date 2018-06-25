A Copperas Cove man convicted of murder last Thursday in Bell County’s 27th Judicial District Court might face another felony trial, a Coryell County official said Monday.
Matthew Scott Stoddard, 23, is charged in Coryell County with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, stemming from an alleged sexual relationship with a juvenile girl, according to the arrest affidavit.
“We will be bringing Stoddard back to Coryell County to determine what, if any action, we will take on his case here,” said Dusty Boyd, Coryell County District Attorney, on Monday. “Should we take the case to trial we would be seeking to add the sentence to the 25 years he is already sentenced to.”
Currently, Stoddard is in the Bell County Jail after being sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering Angelica Santiago, 18, on July 10, 2016, in her Harker Heights apartment. He will be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence, or 12 and a half years, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Thursday.
Boyd said the district attorney's office will visit with the victim and her family to help determine how to proceed with the Coryell County case, Boyd said.
“We will consider all actions we could take going forward and make the best decision we can for the victim and the community,” he said.
Copperas Cove police launched the investigation that led to the sexual assault charge after officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute between Stoddard and his girlfriend on Sept. 21, 2017. Police later identified Stoddard’s girlfriend as a juvenile.
The mother of Stoddard’s girlfriend reported the domestic incident, and said it happened at her home in Cove. While on scene, officers learned that Stoddard had been in a relationship with the juvenile girl since February that year.
Stoddard told police that he believed the juvenile girl was in her early 20s when they were dating, according to the affidavit. He was escorted off the property by police.
“(The juvenile girl) was scheduled for a forensic interview and admitted openly to the having on going (sic) sexual relationship with Stoddard,” according to the affidavit.
In the murder case, Stoddard turned himself in to police on March 16, 2017, when he learned he was wanted in Santiago’s death. He bonded out the next month when Judge John Gauntt reduced Stoddard’s bond amount to $150,000 from $1 million, according to Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox, previously.
In the Cove sexual assault case, Stoddard was arrested in January by the Texas Rangers. Boyd had requested that Texas Rangers assist in the investigation because of “the nature of the investigation and close relationship of Stoddard to a CCPD employee.”
Stoddard’s father is a Copperas Cove police officer.
