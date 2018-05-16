UPDATE 1 p.m.: The Copperas Cove Police Department has said the incident is currently being investigated as a burglary of a vehicle and graffiti. The case is not currently being considered a hate crime because without a suspect it cannot be determined if the crime was racially motivated.
The incident is currently being investigated as a burglary of a vehicle because some items were reported stolen from the car.
One Copperas Cove family is looking into getting a home security system after being the victim of a potential hate crime Monday evening. According to a social media post made by Shannon Jones, the family returned home to find a swastika spray painted on the hood of their car.
The incident occurred in the 1000 block of South 3rd Street on Monday night. According to the Facebook post, this was the second time the family, an interacial couple, has been targeted.
Jones said the family currently has motion-sensor lights, but that they are now looking into getting security cameras for the house.
The Herald has contacted the Copperas Cove Police Department for comment, but so far has not received a response.
