A Copperas Cove man was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual assault after an alleged pattern of abuse of a teenage girl lasting two years, according to police. The victim and her mother reported the incidents to the Copperas Cove Police Department on Monday. Heath Horicio Beasley received a bond of $50,000 and was not in the Coryell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail log records.
The abuse that began in spring 2016, started with Beasley asking the victim to try on clothes in front of him and progressed to numerous incidents of sexual assault, according to police. If she refused to do what she was told she was "punished strenuously,” according to the arrest affidavit. He threatened that the victim would be kicked out of the house if she told anyone.
The complaint affidavit was heard by Bill Price, Coryell Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2.
